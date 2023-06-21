The Department of Justice has sentenced a Columbia man in federal court Tuesday for possessing fentanyl with the intent to distribute.

According to a press release from the Western District of Missouri, Warren Andre Washington, 30, was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison without parole.

Washington pleaded guilty to one count of possessing fentanyl with the intent to distribute on Nov. 29, 2022. Washington also has prior felony convictions from being a felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of distributing crack cocaine, according to the release.

The sentencing stems from an investigation after Boone County Sheriff deputies were involved in a car chase in April 2021 after an Audi A7 was stolen. The chase was called off for safety reasons, but Columbia Police later located the Audi A7 and recovered a Wal-Mart receipt that led to police identifying Washington.

After putting Washington under surveillance, officers observed him conduct meetings the release says were consistent with drug transactions. Washington was arrested later at a Columbia restaurant and was found to be in possession of Oxycodone tablets, $4,442 in cash and a clear baggie that contained 47.2 grams of fentanyl.

Officers later executed a search warrant at Washington’s residence and found a loaded Glock .40-caliber semi-automatic handgun.

The release cited court documents that said two of the firearms have been connected to prior shooting incidents.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Columbia Man Sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for Fentanyl trafficking