New Columbia man sentenced to 12-24 months for raping child

Jun. 13—LEWISBURG — A 72-year-old New Columbia man accused of sexually assaulting a child over a 12-year period was sentenced on Monday to approximately 12 to 24 months in Union County Jail.

Walter Lee Tyson, 72, of Mountain Road, pleaded guilty earlier this year to one felony count related to the assault. Union County President Judge Lori Hackenberg sentenced Tyson to 11 months and 29 days to 23 months and 29 days with credit of 304 days of time served. Tyson, who has been incarcerated since Aug. 12, has already served his minimum sentence and is therefore eligible for release based on good behavior and an approved home plan.

Tyson allegedly assaulted the child from the age of 5 until the age of 18. The undetermined number of assaults covered a time period between 2009 and 2021, police said.

The Sexual Offender Assessment Board determined that Tyson is a sexually violent predator. He must register for life as a Tier 3 Megan's Law offender.

Hackenberg also ordered Tyson to be on consecutive probation for eight years and one day. He must have no direct or indirect contact with the victim through any form of communication, and he must not have any contact with anyone under 18. He is also barred from discussing the victim publicly and must pay court costs and fees.

Tyson, who had long white hair and was dressed in an orange jumpsuit, was shackled at the hands and feet. He apologized in court and said he missed his family, including his ailing wife and several sick family members.

Defense attorney Kyle Rude, of Williamsport, asked the judge to consider that Tyson self-reported the assault.

"He came forward and said 'I did this. Lock me up,'" said Rude.

Assistant District Attorney Philip Sassaman said this was a "serious case." This resolution prevents the victim from testifying in front of unfamiliar people and revealing "embarrassing details" about the incidents, he said.

Hackenberg said she is a strong advocate for victims' rights. She said her sentencing decision took the victim's opinion with the resolution into consideration.

"I want to make this very clear that this is not the rule but rather the exception," the judge said.

Hackenberg also considered the victim's age and "limited cognitive abilities," she said.

In accordance with the plea deal, all other charges, including felony counts of rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual assault and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, were dismissed.