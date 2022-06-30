Columbia man sentenced to 12 years for drug, firearm crimes

A federal judge sentenced a Columbia man to 12 years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to his role in a conspiracy to sell cocaine and crack cocaine, according to the South Carolina U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Norris L. Bond, who also pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm in relation to drug trafficking, was responsible for supplying more than ten kilograms of cocaine and 750 grams of crack cocaine during a three year period, according to federal prosecutors.

Bond, 42, was initially arrested by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department in July 2019. Following a traffic stop, a search of his Audi uncovered drugs and a .9-mm pistol. Law enforcement officials also recovered over 90 grams of cocaine and crack cocaine from the back of the patrol car being used to transport Bond.

United States District Judge Mary Geiger Lewis sentenced Bond to 144 months imprisonment, followed by five years of supervision. He will not be eligible for parole.