Columbia man sentenced to 40 years in bludgeoning death of neighbor

The Columbia man convicted of second-degree murder and armed criminal action for the 2020 death of his neighbor had his sentence set Friday.

David E. Myers, 56, will serve 40 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections. Sentencing from the charges will run consecutively, with 30 years for the murder and 10 years for the armed criminal action convictions.

During the evening hours of June 14, 2020, Myers and Anthony Lockwood, 39, were arguing in their West Sycamore Hills Road neighborhood, according to a 2020 witness report.

Myers allegedly grabbed a pole from his front porch and ran after Lockwood, eventually striking him several times, according to the witness.

Myers' attorney, David Kirshner, during sentencing argued his client's actions were in self-defense, noting Myers felt it was his life that was threatened at the time. Kirshner was seeking minimum sentences of 10 years for the murder and three years for armed criminal action.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Nick Komorowski, spoke on Myers' previous criminal convictions and read statements from Lockwood's children and stepfather. Lockwood's mother, Sharon Gillooly, read her victim impact statement to the court.

"In the last year and 10 months, his children have had to go every day, holiday and milestone without seeing (their father), hearing his voice, his laugh or getting one of his big bear hugs," she said.

Lockwood's children noted Myers was a neighborhood bully in their statement read by Komorowski.

Kevin Gillooly, Lockwood's stepfather — in his statement read by Komorowski — attributed certain neighborhood incidents to Myers. This included metal screws in the street or mysterious fires.

"I have been unable to find a single neighbor who had anything positive to say about him (Myers), or any interactions that were not ultimately disturbing," Komorowski read.

Komorowski also spoke to Myers' alleged health issues, noting his pulling of Lockwood's body across a gravel road, other evidence tampering and jail damage allegedly committed while Myers has been in custody.

A motion for acquittal or new trial was denied by Boone County Presiding Judge J. Hasbrouck Jacobs prior to sentencing arguments by attorneys. Myers has six months in which to file an appeal to either have his sentence reduced or vacated.

