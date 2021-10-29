Columbia man sentenced to nine years in prison for sex crimes against a minor

Oct. 29—A Columbia man who solicited and sexually assaulted a teenage boy in 2019 was sentenced to nine years in prison, the Office of the State's Attorney for Howard County announced.

Timothy Jamar Ford, 40, was sentenced Thursday in Howard County Circuit Court for one count of human trafficking and one count of filming a child engaged in a sex act, according to a news release. Judge Timothy J. McCrone sentenced Ford to 25 years, with all but nine years suspended, plus five years of supervised probation, online court records show.

Howard County police said a 16-year-old boy was panhandling in the area of Daystar Court and NightMist Circle in Columbia on Oct. 29, 2019, when Ford approached him and asked whether he was looking for work. Once in the vehicle, Ford told the teenager he could earn "hundreds of dollars" if he performed sexual acts with other people, according to the state's attorney's office.

However, the teenager told police that Ford took him to his residence and sexually assaulted him. Ford gave the teenager a few dollars, with the promise to give him the remaining amount later that week, according to the state's attorney's office.

Ford was arrested by Howard County police at his home on Nov. 7, 2019, and pleaded guilty Sept. 30, 2020.

As part of his sentencing, Ford must register as a Tier II sex offender. He must also complete a psychosexual evaluation and treatment, as well as sex offender treatment, and have no contact with the teenager or unsupervised contact with minors.