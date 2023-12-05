Columbia mayor asks residents, county to oppose $80M Riverbanks Zoo expansion bond

Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann wants Richland County to oppose an $80 million bond to expand the Riverbanks Zoo.

“Richland County, and particularly Columbia, stands at a critical juncture. High property taxes are consistently identified as the primary inhibitor of growth in our region,” Rickenmann wrote in an open letter sent to Richland County Council members and published on his Facebook page.

“Tax increases are paid upfront by businesses and property owners, but the costs are transferred on to the segments of our population that can least afford it. At some point, we must start thinking about the people who live here and remove the barriers enabling their long-term financial health, instead of adding them,” the letter continues.

RIchland County Council is poised to approve an $80 million bond to pay for a major expansion of the Riverbanks Zoo, which would include a new orangutan habitat and a nature preserve among other improvements.

The $80 million bond would be paid with property taxes by both Richland and Lexington counties, with Richland County carrying $44.8 million of the bond and Lexington County carrying $35.2 million.

Taxpayers would see an increase of a maximum of $7.20 on $100,000 of assessed property value, with the higher rate beginning in 2025 and reaching its peak in 2026, then decreasing each year until the bond is met, the zoo reported earlier this year.

Richland County rejected the $80 million bond in 2022 but this year has given the bond an initial approval.

“We said no at that time because we take it very seriously when we do anything that increases the burden on taxpayers,” Councilmember Chakisse Newton said during the Nov. 14 meeting in which council gave an initial approval of the bond, 10-1.

Council Chairman Overture Walker was the sole no vote.

Tuesday’s County Council meeting is the public hearing for the item, and the council will need to vote on the bond twice more.

Rickenmann is hoping the council will vote against the measure or defer the vote.

“The decision to raise taxes should be a last resort,” Rickenmann wrote in his letter, adding that the county must exhaust all other funding options before doing something that would raise taxes.

He suggested leveraging accommodations and hospitality tax revenue, as well as public-private partnerships. His letter also suggests looking for grant opportunities.

“I have spoken with the zoo and attorneys on this issue and there are many other viable alternatives to raising property taxes,” Rickenmann wrote. “I urge you to take the time to examine all options and give them the due diligence they deserve before hiking taxes.”

Rickenmann encouraged residents to share his social media post widely and to call their county representatives to oppose the bond.

The mayor’s full letter can be read on his Facebook page.

Earlier this year, the zoo unveiled its new $32 million aquarium and reptile conservation center, as well as other improvements, which included re-adding rhinos to the zoo.

The proposed $80 million bond would pay for the next phase of the zoo’s expansion.

“Phase Two of Riverbanks’ Bridge to the Wild development will boost tourism and the economy at major time of growth in South Carolina — bringing one of the area’s most treasured natural resources, the Saluda River, to the forefront of the guest experience,” Riverbanks CEO Tommy Stringfellow said in a statement earlier this year. “Fifty years is a major achievement and a great opportunity to celebrate our successes as one of our state’s top destination attractions, a powerful economic driver in our region, and a trusted education and conservation resource.”

This is a developing story and may be updated.