Here’s what this Columbia mayor candidate would change about weed and body cameras

David Travis Bland
·3 min read

A person carrying less than an ounce of marijuana in Columbia wouldn’t have to worry about being sentenced to prison under a plan proposed by mayoral candidate Sam Johnson.

Tuesday, Johnson released a slew of ideas to reform policing and public safety in South Carolina’s capital city, including changes to prosecuting low-level marijuana offenses and releasing Columbia police body camera footage.

“We can create safer neighborhoods and save a generation of our kids,” Johnson said in a statement. “But it takes vision and action.”

Johnson wants to eliminate prosecution and incarceration for simple possession of marijuana in the city. Simple possession, which is an ounce or less, is punishable with 30 days to a year imprisonment in South Carolina.

Under Johnson’s plan, if a person is caught with an ounce or less of weed in the city, the police officer would write a ticket instead of booking the person in jail. If that person signs up for an intervention or diversion program already offered by the city, they wouldn’t have to pay the ticket or go before a city judge, which means the charge would stay off their criminal record.

“The goal isn’t to penalize,” Johnson said. “You want to provide folks another option. If we can keep people away from the criminal justice system and rehabilitate them, we’re all the better for it.”

The city’s diversion program addresses housing, finances and a host of issues a person could be dealing with, Johnson said. And the programs are free.

Police officers already have the option to write a ticket for simple possession instead of setting a person on a course forprosecution, and the Columbia Police Department has been doing that, according to Deputy Chief Melron Kelly. Johnson’s plan would make giving a ticket and offering the option of entering the diversion program the city’s policy.

“Everyone gets the same treatment,” Johnson said.

A State House bill to change South Carolina’s drug laws may affect simple possession of marijuana. The bill would change the weight for simple possession from an ounce or less to ten ounces or less of marijuana.

Johnson also wants to create a policy to release police body camera footage within 48 hours when it’s requested. Currently, the Columbia Police Department doesn’t have to release body cam footage.

Extenuating circumstances for not releasing footage will likely be written into the policy but those circumstances will be explained to the public. The body cam policy is meant to create more policing transparency.

Johnson was a key aide to Mayor Steve Benjamin from 2010 to 2016.

In 2014, Johnson said he helped Benjamin bring police reforms to Columbia such as expanding training, creating a citizens advisory committee, engaging communities and making a more diverse police department. Those reforms included leading South Carolina by equipping Columbia Police Department officers with body cameras. Former President Barack Obama commended Benjamin on his reforms. The department has also touted itself as a “21st Century” agency. With that, Chief Skip Holbrook joined a national group to help end racist policing.

Johnson’s public safety plan includes 10 proposals, three of which focus on mental health.

One proposal is hiring mental health professionals who “do not wear a badge or carry a gun ... to better de-escalate crisis and everyday situations.” Johnson also plans to partner with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department when police are asked to respond to someone in a mental health crisis. The sheriff’s department recently developed a mental health crisis team with the state’s Department of Mental Health. Columbia officers would also be provided with annual psychological evaluations under Johnson’s plan.

Other proposals include raising officer and firefighter pay and giving them financial assistance to live in the city.

Recommended Stories

  • Raw: Mayor Scott on 'reimagining' public safety funding

    Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott answers questions about his comments Wednesday that he will develop a task force to find ways to reduce the police budget over the next five years. The mayor also responded to what the governor had to say about the idea.

  • Little boy adorably commands soldiers at base to do press-ups

    5-year-old Syris helped his dad, Drill Sergeant Noah Southwick, lead soldiers in press-ups at Fort Sill in Oklahoma.

  • At Clemson, unmarked slave graves highlight plantation past

    On the sloping side of a cemetery on the campus of Clemson University, dozens of small white flags with pink ribbons have replaced the beer cans that once littered a hill where football fans held tailgate parties outside Memorial Stadium. The flags are a recent addition, marking the final resting places of the enslaved and convicted African American laborers who built the school, and before that, the plantation on which it sits. “Cemetery Hill” has served as the final resting place for some of Clemson’s faculty and trustees for nearly a century.

  • 'There's nothing about this that makes sense': Authorities grappling with the ‘why’ in South Carolina mass shooting

    Police say they have more questions than answers about a mass shooting in South Carolina that left a prominent doctor and four others dead.

  • Clubhouse: Is the audio app really worth $4bn?

    A report suggests Twitter considered paying the sum for the rapidly growing live-audio app.

  • West Virginia Republicans seek to criminalize removal of Confederate statues

    Bill would protect removing or renaming monuments unless first approved by state’s historic preservation center The statue of the Confederate general Thomas Stonewall Jackson stands at the West Virginia capitol in Charleston. A state bill aims to criminalize the removal of Confederate statues. Photograph: Ty Wright/Getty Images Nearly 158-years after its founding West Virginia – a state forged from the fires of America’s civil war – remains stuck between north and south. Now lawmakers are considering a bill that would protect Confederate monuments from removal or renaming. Supporters claim they are protecting everyone’s history. Opponents call the bill “traumatic and mentally exhausting”. At a moment of national reckoning on race, the debate is fierce. “We were the Union. West Virginia was born out of seceding from Virginia, if i’m not mistaken,” said Delegate Sean Hornbuckle, one of the state’s few Black lawmakers. “We’re advocating for people who wanted to kill us.” The bill being considered by West Virginia’s Republican-controlled legislature would criminalize the removal of Confederate statues unless that removal is first approved by the state’s historic preservation office. Last year some 168 Confederate symbols were removed in cities and states across the US according to the Southern Poverty Law Center, the majority after the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police. The national shift has clearly given impetus to the West Virginia bill. “We’ve seen a lot of attacks on historical monuments and names, and I think West Virginia is uniquely situated, historically, to have an interest in that,” said delegate Chris Phillips, a Republican and the bill’s lead sponsor. The West Virginia Monument and Memorial Protection Act of 2021 seeks to prevent city councils, county commissions, boards of education, universities and any other public entity from removing statues or renaming structures dedicated to people who participated in a United States military conflict – unless the removal or renaming has been approval by the West Virginia State Historic Preservation Office. The bill would affect monuments to every military conflict in United States history, from the French and Indian war to the second Gulf war. It would also prevent the removal or renaming of monuments to the labor movement, civil rights movement, Native American history or natural disasters. Anyone who does not go through this process could be fined $500 and spend six months in jail. Phillips says it’s important to take away local governments’ authority to remove monuments because history belongs to everyone, not just locals. “If there’s a legitimate desire and need to remove monuments or rename anything in the state, then I think it behooves us to have a process in place that’s calm and thoughtful,” Phillips said. “And have historians involved in it.” Critics say there’s another motivation behind the bill. “I don’t see any other reason for it,” said David Fryson, a lawyer and minister who previously served as West Virginia University’s vice-president for diversity, equity and inclusion. “It’s not like we have Nazi monuments in West Virginia. It’s not like we have any other kind of historical challenge. This is all about the Confederate monuments.” It’s traumatic and mentally exhausting, working for the betterment of all West Virginians and you’re reminded you’re not valued Delegate Sean Hornbuckle In particular, Fryson suspects the bill is a response to debates about the monument of Confederate general Stonewall Jackson that stands on the West Virginia capitol grounds. Jackson was born in what would become West Virginia, but fought against the state’s creation. West Virginia was born during the American civil war when state lawmakers from western Virginia decided to remain loyal to the United States as the rest of Virginia seceded to join the Confederacy. Hornbuckle, a Democrat, echoed Fryson’s concerns during debate about the bill. “Why this? Why now?” he said. “All of us witnessed back in the summer our country at a boiling point.” Hornbuckle is also concerned the legislation would strip local governments of the power to make decisions for their communities. “It’s told the people they don’t matter anymore, and the people here in Charleston are going to make the decision for you,” he said in an interview with the Guardian. He points to a recent example from his district: students and staff at Marshall University wanted to change the name of the campus education building. It was named for Albert Jenkins, a Marshall alumni and Confederate general whose men captured free Black people in Pennsylvania to sell them into slavery. The school’s board of governors initially resisted changing the name. They reconsidered after George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police in May 2020 and the protests that followed. Under Phillips’s bill, the school would not have had the autonomy to change the name. Hornbuckle attempted to add an amendment to the bill, deleting references to the state historic preservation office and replacing it with “local government municipalities”. House leadership didn’t even put his amendment to a vote, although Democrats were able to get the bill amended so any citizen could directly petition the historic preservation office to remove a statue or rename a structure. The bill passed the house of delegates with a 70–28 vote. The majority of opposing votes came from Democrats. Hornbuckle says when the legislature considers changes to the state’s court system, lawmakers rely on the experience of the attorneys in the room. When they work on education bills, they rely on the educators in the chamber. “But when it’s a bill like this, people are not listening to the historians in the room. Or the people that this impacts the most in this room,” Hornbuckle said. “It’s traumatic and mentally exhausting, working for the betterment of all West Virginians and you’re reminded you’re not valued.” Phillips insists the bill isn’t racially motivated. “This isn’t a Confederate protection act that some people try to make it (out to be). I’m truly interested in preserving history,” he said. “I do truly feel there’s a risk of losing historical perspective.” He credits his own interest in history to seeing a statue of Stonewall Jackson in Clarksburg, West Virginia, the Confederate general’s hometown. “His military genius is still studied today, and that doesn’t make him admirable for the cause he’s fighting for, but it’s still very important. And certainly very important to West Virginia and the area,” he said. But David Trowbridge, a Marshall University history professor, says many of the Confederate monuments in West Virginia are themselves an attempt to erase history. The United Daughters of the Confederacy sponsored a massive monument-raising campaign from the group’s founding in the late 1800s through the Civil Rights Movement of the mid-20th century. The statues and plaques were part of an effort to change the historic narrative about the civil war. They insisted the civil war was not about slavery and that slavery “civilized” African Americans. The group helped to popularize the Gone with the Wind-style image of a glamorous pre-war south and attempted to paint its military leaders as tragic heroes. “They were attempting to erase history. They wanted to create a false narrative,” Trowbridge said. Trowbridge created Clio, a location-based app that provides histories of thousands of sites in the United States, written by scholars. According to the Clio entry for the Stonewall Jackson statue that inspired Phillips’s love of history, the monument was erected by the local chapter of United Daughters of the Confederacy in 1953, just 16 years before the delegate was born. It is unclear how the monument protection bill will fare in the West Virginia state senate. The legislation has been referred to the senate’s judiciary committee but, as of this writing, the committee has not yet taken action. The legislature’s regular session ends 10April. Fryson suspects the bill might backfire if passed. When removing a monument becomes an even slower and more frustrating process, members of the public might decide to take direct action. “It very well could end up being a cause célèbre to pull them down,” Fryson said. “I think people might – and, I suggest, should – resort to civil disobedience.”

  • The Air Force’s New Drone Launched a Little Baby Drone of Its Own

    They grow up so fast.

  • California man accused of killing wife, propping up body on Christmas is now convicted

    The man is accused of propping up his dead wife’s body while their kids opened presents.

  • S&P closes at record on tech boost as U.S. Treasury yields retreat

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -The S&P 500 closed at a record high on Thursday, as U.S. Treasury yields fell following softer-than-anticipated labor market data, boosting technology and other growth stocks. Weekly initial jobless claims data showed a second straight rise, conflicting with the recent payrolls report, and buttressed the Federal Reserve's dovish policy stance to keep interest rates lower for a substantial period. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled on Wednesday the central bank is nowhere near reducing support for the U.S. economy, saying an expected rise in prices this year is likely to be temporary.

  • Judge tosses former Rep. Katie Hill’s suit against tabloid

    A lawsuit by former U.S. Rep. Katie Hill of California against the Daily Mail was dismissed Wednesday by a judge who said the tabloid was protected under the First Amendment when it published nude photos of her. Judge Yolanda Orozco wrote in her decision that she accepted the Daily Mail’s argument that the publication of the photos was "a matter of public issue or public interest.” Hill’s lawyer, Carrie Goldberg, indicated her client would appeal.

  • ‘They led the effort.’ Biden praises Parkland, Pulse advocates for gun-control push.

    Two weeks ago, Parkland parent and gun control advocate Fred Guttenberg was unhappy with President Joe Biden.

  • US resumes funding to UN agency for Palestinian refugees

    The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a resumption of U.S. assistance to the Palestinians, including to the U.N. agency that deals with Palestinian refugees, nearly all of which had been eliminated by former President Donald Trump. The State Department said it would provide a total of $235 million to projects in the West Bank and Gaza as well as to the U.N. Relief and Works Agency, or UNRWA.

  • Britain advises alternative to AstraZeneca for under-30s

    Wei Shen Lim, chair of the Britain's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), said that based on the available data and evidence, the committee has advised that it was preferable for adults aged under 30 with no underlying conditions to be offered an alternative to the AstraZeneca vaccine where available.He said that for younger people, where the risks of hospitalization were much lower, the risk/benefit calculation of the Oxford/AstraZeneca shot meant others vaccines were preferable."We are advising a preference for one vaccine over another vaccine for a particular age group, really out of the utmost caution, rather than because we have any serious safety concerns," Lim said at a briefing.He said people should continue to have a second dose of the AstraZeneca shot if they had received a first dose.It came after Britain's MHRA medicine regulator identified a possible side-effect from the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca involving rare brain blood clotting.Chief executive June Raine said that the benefits of the shot outweighed the risks for the vast majority, echoing an update from Europe's medicine regulator also made on Wednesday.

  • Rishi Sunak told David Cameron he had 'pushed the team' to explore helping Greensill

    Rishi Sunak texted David Cameron to say he had "pushed the team" at the Treasury to explore helping a company that employed the former Prime Minister, it emerged on Thursday night. The Chancellor last year sent two messages to Mr Cameron in relation to Greensill, a finance firm advised by the ex-Tory leader that was seeking access to Government coronavirus support funding. Both were released after a Freedom of Information request was submitted. The disclosure comes amid a fierce lobbying row over the collapsed lender. Mr Sunak said he had "voluntarily published the communication" sent to Mr Cameron in the "interests of transparency". A government source said that since the texts were sent to and from his personal mobile rather than a ministerial device, the FOI rules were unclear about whether he was obliged to publish the messages. In a letter to the Labour shadow chancellor, Anneliese Dodds, Mr Sunak also confirmed that Mr Cameron had "reached out informally by telephone" to three Treasury ministers in total about Greensill's access to Covid funding – himself, the financial secretary Jesse Norman and the economic secretary John Glen.

  • Tyler Perry developing Madea prequel series for Showtime

    The hour-long ‘Mabel’ explores the life of Perry’s signature character that takes place in Atlanta during her raucous 20s. Multi-hyphenate film mogul Tyler Perry is known for giving the streets what they want, and now, Perry is developing a prequel exploring the life of his signature character, Madea, that takes place during her raucous 20s. The potential series, titled Mabel, is being co-created by Perry and Tim Palen.

  • Deliveroo riders' protest adds to app's headache

    A fresh headache for food delivery app Deliveroo. Some of the company's riders protested outside its London headquarters on Wednesday (April 7). One said they were demanding better pay and working conditions. "Our workplace is the street and it's in and around customers' homes, and that does have its risks. And there's no recognition of those risks we put ourselves through. To then be paid sometimes absolutely nothing feels like really demoralising."The protests add to Deliveroo's woes, coming just days after a dismal debut on the London Stock Exchange. Its shares tumbled around 30% on their first day of trading last week. Wednesday though brought a glimmer of hope for the battered stock. It was the first day of unrestricted trading, when retail investors could buy and sell. The stock duly climbed around 2% by lunchtime. Though that still left it about 25% below its listing price. Worry over working conditions was one factor behind the IPO flop. Some major investors including Aviva sat out the deal, citing concerns over the firm's gig-economy model. But Deliveroo was dismissive of the new protests. A spokesperson said recent polling showed 88% of its riders were happy with the company.

  • Crown star Olivia Colman joins campaign calling for release of Briton jailed in Iran

    British actress Olivia Colman has joined a campaign calling for the release of a British Iranian man imprisoned in Tehran, one of several dual nationals believed to be held as part of the Islamic Republic's “hostage diplomacy”. Anoosheh Ashoori turned 67 in Tehran’s notorious Evin prison on Thursday, as his family and Amnesty International ambassador Colman demanded the Government do more to secure his release. “It’s really important that we get people talking about Anoosheh’s plight and the urgent need for more action from the Government on his behalf,” said Colman. Colman, who won a Golden Globe for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II in the Netflix drama The Crown, is campaigning alongside British-Iranian actor Nazanin Boniadi and British-Iranian comedian Shappi Khorsandi.

  • Biden says gun violence in America is 'a blemish on our character as a nation'

    President Joe Biden made the comment about guns as he announced his executive actions targeting gun violence on Thursday.

  • Texas man gets warm welcome at Disney World — after a 2,800-mile run from Disneyland

    “Epic is for everyone.”

  • Lawyer for Gaetz associate who will likely strike a plea deal: 'I am sure Matt Gaetz is not feeling very comfortable today'

    It was revealed on Thursday that Matt Gaetz associate Joel Greenberg may accept a plea deal in a wide-ranging federal investigation.