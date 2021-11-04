Columbia middle school students treated in ER after eating gummies laced with pot

A 14-year Hand Middle School student was accused of handing out narcotic-laced candy at school Tuesday, which sent two other children to an area emergency room.

The male student is accused of giving at least six other children the gummies at lunch.

Jennifer Timmons, spokesperson for the Columbia Police Department, said a 14-year-old male student has been charged with possession of hash oil and listed the location of the incident at Hand Middle School.

She said a juvenile petition was filed against him and he was released to a parent.

“School administrators notified our SRO (school resource officer) after another student reportedly consumed narcotics allegedly given to her by the student,” Timmons said.

Richland 1 school district spokesperson Karen York said the students taken to the hospital reportedly got sick after eating gummies.

“The principal spoke with the parents of the two students and the parents informed her that they are at home and doing well,” York said in a statement.

She said school administrators are continuing to investigate what happened.

“Any disciplinary actions deemed to be necessary after the school’s investigation will be handled in accordance with our Student Code of Conduct,” York said.

School officials were told a student was charged by police in connection with the incident.