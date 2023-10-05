Columbia Middle student accused of making threats against school

A Columbia Middle School student is being disciplined after allegedly making a threat in Grovetown.

Administrators were alerted to verbal threats made against the school Wednesday and Columbia County School District police were contacted, according to a news release.

After investigating, the school identified the student and found the threat was not substantiated, according to the release.

"Threats of any nature are not tolerated and taken extremely seriously," the school noted.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Columbia Middle School student accused of making threats