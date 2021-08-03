Columbia & MIT B-School Profs: The 1 Daily Trait Of Highly Successful People

HBR

For all of the info that’s out there on productive people’s routines and habits, there’s one quality, in particular, that highly successful and creative individuals are known to share. And that’s an understanding of the value of scheduling themselves breaks.

This, according to research conducted by professors from MIT and Columbia Business School and published by the Harvard Business Review. Writing for HBR, researchers found that when attempting to solve problems that require creativity, most folks reach a dead end without realizing it.

That’s because these individuals — many of whom are working within the constraints of an 8- or 9-hour work day — too often force themselves to circle around and around a problem, without allowing themselves a break during which to generate fresh ideas.

Cornell launches new life sciences entrepreneurship program

Cornell MBA students and life science researchers will be able to immerse themselves in real-world startup projects and get the tools, training, and connections to launch their own life science startups through a new program at the Samuel Curtis Johnson Graduate School of Management.

The BioEntrepreneurship fellowship will connect participants to life science companies in New York state while catalyzing the formation of new life science startups. Funded by Empire State Development, the fellowship aims to spur the growth of life science innovation by connecting upstate and downstate researchers, entrepreneurs, investors and innovators — solidifying New York as a global leader in the arena.

“We are very grateful for this exciting opportunity to partner with New York’s Empire State Development. This program has the potential to create new and innovative opportunities for our students who aspire to build a better world in life science commercialization,” says Andrew Karolyi, dean of Cornell SC Johnson College of Business. “The program will bring together talent from across Cornell University and leverage the vast expertise found in our graduate programs, including MBA and Ph.D. programs. It’s a truly collaborative initiative that can ultimately leverage business innovation and entrepreneurship and lead to transformative change.”

Vanderbilt Owen Graduate School of Management announces new partnerships for prospective students

Vanderbilt Owen Graduate School of Management has entered into strategic partnerships with Admit.me, National Black MBA Association, and Prospanica.

Through scholarship, professional support, admissions resources, and more, these partnerships strengthen the school’s Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion efforts in the area of recruiting and admissions for the Vanderbilt MBA, Executive MBA, Master of Marketing, MS Finance, and Master of Accountancy (Assurance and Valuation) programs.

“These important strategic partnerships will significantly add to our efforts to enhance diversity within the Owen student body,” said M. Eric Johnson, Ralph Owen Dean and Bruce D. Henderson Professor of Strategy.

