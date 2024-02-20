Columbia passes LGBTQ sanctuary city ordinance. Here's how the council voted

Columbia has declared itself a sanctuary for its LGBTQ residents.

Roughly three hours of public comment and approximately 30 minutes of council discussion led to a 6-1 vote on an amendment to the sanctuary city ordinance, which included language referencing potential future state laws barring bathroom access for transgender individuals or public drag performances, and a 6-1 vote on the ordinance as amended.

This means the city is considered "a safe haven for all, while also establishing a policy framework to ensure LGBTQ families, individuals and establishments continue to feel safe in our community," said city attorney Nancy Thompson. This follows a similar sanctuary city resolution adopted by the City of Kansas City, Missouri, in May 2023.

The sanctuary city ordinance follows a long history of the city establishing protections for marginalized groups, Thompson added, noting the ordinance does not supersede state law but deprioritizes local enforcement. She also explained state laws on transgender health care are regulated by state and not local agencies, so any issues or violations would not be a municipal court matter.

The lone dissenting vote was from Ward 5 council member Don Waterman. In comments before voting, he expressed hopes the passion presented Monday night on amendments would be taken to Jefferson City by residents who talk to lawmakers.

"That said, this ordinance for me is not really necessary. I base that on several things," Waterman said.

This included his summation of public comments by individuals who said they came to Columbia because it already was considered a safe haven, he doesn't see how the ordinance will change hearts or minds and that it cannot impact state laws that are already in place.

"I would wholeheartedly support a resolution, but an ordinance, I don't see the need for it," Waterman said, which mirrored his statements from December on a preference for a city resolution rather than an ordinance.

Public comments Monday in favor of passage encouraged adoption of the amendments as there is at least one Missouri bill focused on transgender bathroom and locker room access and at least two banning public drag performances. Personal experiences living in Columbia also were cited.

Comments against the ordinance cited city protections already in place, seeming creation of special protected classes and concerns it still could mean skirting of state law, among others.

