Columbia police arrest 2 after Saturday afternoon homicide near North Keene Street

The Columbia Police Department has arrested two people suspected to be involved with a homicide Saturday afternoon in the parking lot of Moser’s Foods.

The incident occurred around 4:20 p.m. Saturday, the department said.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 900 block of North Keene Street.

Shavez Avieon Waage, 22, of Columbia, was found dead by officers upon arrival. Next of kin has been notified.

Loyal Martell, 22, of Holts Summit, was arrested for first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action.

Joshua Dudley, 22, of Kirksville, was arrested for second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and armed criminal action.

Both are in custody of the Boone County Jail. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477 to remain anonymous.

