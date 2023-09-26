Columbia police arrest suspect after 3-year-old boy fatally shot Sunday afternoon

Editor's Note: A previous story included information provided about three victims from the scene. Columbia Police released information that there was just one victim.

The Columbia Police Department have arrested a suspect in connection with a north Columbia shooting Sunday that killed a 3-year-old boy.

According to CPD spokesperson Toni Messina, CPD responded to a report of shots fired in the general area of Providence Road and Blue Ridge Road around 2:14 p.m. Sunday. Police later updated the shooting location to the area of Leeway Drive.

Police arrested Larry Brownlee Jr., 28, of Columbia, on charges of second-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm at about 3:18 p.m. Monday. Prosecution had sought a no bond warrant.

At a press briefing Sunday evening, CPD Assistant Chief Jill Schlude said officers also received a call of a vehicle accident that occurred at Providence Road and Blue Ridge Road. This came after the report of shots fired near Leeway Drive and Blue Ridge Road.

Officers determined those two calls were related, and responded to the scene of the accident.

Upon arrival, officers found a 3-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the torso, the boy's mother and the mother's boyfriend. The two adults were attempting to transport the child to the Columbia Fire Station 9 on Blue Ridge Road.

The boy was transported to a local hospital where he later died. There were no other outstanding injuries from the scene.

"We are saddened by the loss of this young child and offer our condolences to family members," said Interim Police Chief Matt Stephens. "An event like this touches so many parts of our community."

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Columbia police arrest 28-year-old man in fatal shooting of child