Columbia Police find BB gun in stairwell at local high school

An officer found a BB gun Tuesday on the campus of a high school in Columbia.

According to a social media post from the Columbia Police Department, one of the department’s school resource officers was on a foot patrol at C.A. Johnson High School on Tuesday morning when they found a BB gun in a stairwell.

The officer got the BB gun and noted it did not have a cartridge or any pellets in it, according to the police department. There were no reported incidents involving the BB gun, police said.

The resource officer notified administrators and campus security at the school.

C.A. Johnson is located at 2219 Barhamville Road in Columbia. It has an enrollment of about 400 students.