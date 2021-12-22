Columbia police charge teenager in shooting from high school

Columbia police have accused a teenager of shooting from Eau Claire High School toward a vehicle.

Tuesday, police charged a 15-year-old with attempted murder, aggravated breach of peace, underage weapon possession and other gun charges in connection with the Dec. 16 shooting.

The teenager, who was not identified because he is a juvenile, the police said, fired from the Eau Claire High School parking lot at a moving vehicle.

No one was injured, but students had to be taken to safety when the shots were fired, police said.

Investigators are continuing to search for the vehicle that was shot at or anyone else involved in the shooting.

Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook asks anyone with information about the shooting to contact Crimestoppers by calling 888-CRIME-SC or going to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and clicking “Submit a tip.”