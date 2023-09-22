Columbia police make connection between suspect, gun from November shooting

Columbia police finally have made a connection between a gun used in a November shooting last year and a suspect who is alleged to have confessed to the shooting approximately nine days later to a Missouri Highway Patrol trooper.

Columbia police received a report Sept. 11 from the Missouri Highway Patrol crime lab that a .380 caliber handgun matched the one allegedly used by Dustin Loveall in the Nov. 28, 2022 shooting. Court documents do not list an address for the shooting. The only shots-fired incident in online dispatch reports from that date does not match the time of the shooting noted in court documents.

A warrant for Loveall's arrest was issued Thursday. He is not yet in custody, according to online Boone County Sheriff detainee records. He is listed, however, as an offender at the Crossroads Correctional Center in Cameron under a six-year sentence for drug, weapons and resisting arrest charges, following a Missouri Department of Corrections search online by the Tribune.

He is charged with first degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm, all felonies, for the November shooting.

He is alleged to have shot at, but missed, his intended victim at about 2:25 a.m. Nov. 28, 2022. The bullets instead struck a residence that was occupied by two others. Court documents do not reference if there were injuries from the shooting. Five .380 shell casings were collected at the scene.

Loveall was arrested by the Howard County Sheriff's office nine days later on Dec. 7, 2022, allegedly in possession of the .380 caliber gun, as well as a Glock 42. The Columbia Police Department did not learn of this arrest until Jan. 4.

Loveall is alleged to have admitted to the Columbia shooting following the Howard County arrest. Columbia Officer Michael Kile received a USB from Howard County Jan. 4, which had a recording of an interview conducted by Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper Gary West with the East Central Task Force on Dec. 7, 2022.

A transcript of the recording was listed in court documents in which Loveall is alleged to have said that he knew of a couple shootings in Columbia that had taken place roughly 10 days prior.

"This is what I'm gonna do. I'm gonna hang myself for you. Yea (sic) that's my gun. Whatever, that's my s---. You guys got solid concrete," Loveall said in the transcript, in part. "... I'm hanging you all with a 15-year bit. Right now I just admitted to a 15-year bit."

Following receipt of the interview recording in January, Kile sent the .380 shell casings to the highway patrol's crime lab, which, as noted, received confirmation Sept. 11.

