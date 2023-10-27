Columbia police say fight led to son stabbing his father to death

A fight between a father and son escalated to alleged patricide Thursday in Columbia, police said.

Alen Muslic, 22, was arrested Thursday on charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the fatal stabbing of his father, Zufer Muslic, 62, both of Columbia.

A friend of Alen Muslic called police stating "got call from friend that lives here, saying dad is dead," according to court documents.

Police were dispatched Thursday to the 700 block of Medina Drive, where they found a bloody scene. Blood was found in the roadway in front of the house, and a trail of blood from the front to the backyard of the house, where Zufer Muslic's body was found.

When police made contact with Alen Muslic, his feet had blood on them, he had a large bloody kitchen knife in the waistband of his shorts and a second bloody knife was found with the pool of blood in the front of the house. Alen Muslic had cuts on his hands from when he allegedly stabbed his father, police said.

Those injuries were treated locally and he now is being held at the Fulton State Hospital without bond, police reported.

A verbal argument between the father and son became a fistfight inside the house. At one point Alen Muslic was pinned down and punched in the back of the head by Zufer Muslic, court documents stated.

After freeing himself, he went to the kitchen, grabbing two knives from a knife block. Seeing this, Zufer Muslic left the residence, court documents stated.

In a post-Miranda warning interview, Alen Muslic allegedly stated that he made the decision to kill his father during the fistfight. Approximately 20 seconds elapsed between the fight inside the house and the stabbing outside, court documents stated.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Columbia police make homicide arrest after father-son altercation