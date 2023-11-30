Columbia police hunt for killer of pizza delivery driver

Columbia police are searching for the killer of a 48-year-old pizza delivery driver who was shot Wednesday night near Greystone Boulevard.

Around 11 p.m., officers with the Columbia Police Department responded to the Tamarind at Stoneridge apartments at 143 Stoneridge Drive, where they found Christopher Shirah unresponsive.

EMS pronounced him dead at the scene, according to a statement released by the police department. Shirah was identified Thursday by the Richland County Coroner’s Office.

Police say that ballistic evidence was collected by crime scene technicians. The Tamarind Apartment are located near the Riverbanks Zoo, overlooking Interstate 126.

The State has contacted the city of Columbia for the incident report from the killing.

Columbia Police Chief “Skip” Holbrook has asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact CRIMESTOPPERS by phone at 888-CRIME-SC, online at www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips App.

