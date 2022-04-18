Columbia police investigate double-homicide, person of interest named

Two people were found dead in a home on Columbia’s Skyline Drive Monday, the Columbia Police Department said.

During a press conference at the department’s downtown headquarters this afternoon, Lt. Jeremy Haywood confirmed that at 10:16 a.m. officers from the department were called to the 600 block of Skyline Drive.

At the scene, Haywood said officers located Christopher Gaines, 56, and Katrina Gaines, 51, deceased inside the residence.

Person of interest named

Demondra Gaines, 27, is named as a person of interest in the Monday, April, 18, 2022 deaths of Christopher Gaines, 56, and Katrina Gaines, 51 in a Columbia, Tenn., home.

CPD has named Demondra Gaines, 27, as a person of interest in the case.

He is believed to be driving a black 2018 Nissan Altima tag number 8B0-6P6.

Haywood said there are no active warrants for Gaines’ arrest at this time.

Any person with further information about this crime or the whereabouts of Gaines is encouraged to contact Columbia Police Department at 931-388-2727 ext.1.

This is a developing story.

