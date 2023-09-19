Columbia police investigate multiple shots on Woodland, one charged

Shots fired on Woodland Street lead to no injuries, one charged.

Columbia Police Department is investigating a shoot-out on Woodland Street in Columbia that occurred over the weekend, resulting in one charged and no life-threatening injuries.

The CDP responded Sept. 16 to a shooting incident involving "a large group," which had gathered on the 800 block of Woodland Street, according to a social media release.

Officers were present on the scene as gunfire began to be exchanged between individuals on both sides of the street.

Te’Kwantarius Dion Johnson, 20, was detained by officers, who police say they witnessed firing a handgun in the crowd, according to the release.

Several vehicles and structures nearby were struck by gunfire, but there were no reports of any person being shot during the incident. One individual sustained a non-life-threatening injury when he was struck by a vehicle as it fled the scene, the release said.

All other persons involved fled the scene and have not yet been identified.

Johnson was charged with attempted first-degree murder and employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony and is being held at the Maury County Sheriff’s Department.

The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests may be forthcoming, according to police.

Any person with additional information that may assist in this investigation is encouraged to contact the Criminal Investigations Division of Columbia Police Department at 931-560-1670, Columbia Police Department Dispatch (24 hours) at 931-388-2727, Maury County Crimestoppers at 931-381-4900, or Columbia Police SAFE Tip Email to SAFETips@ColumbiaTN.Com.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Herald: Columbia police investigate shoot-out on Woodland, one charged