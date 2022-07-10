A victim was transported to a local hospital after a shooting in the 3300 block of Clark Lane on Saturday night, the Columbia Police Department reported.

An update on the victim's condition or information identifying a suspect were not immediately available.

The police continue to investigate.

More: Marshall man arrested near East Broadway after assaulting Columbia police officer

Officers were dispatched to the Cracker Barrel parking lot around 7:45 p.m. Saturday. Evidence of a shooting was located on scene, but no victim or suspects were present when officers arrived, the police said.

During the investigation, officers located an adult male victim in the 4500 block of Rice Road.

The police and the Boone County Sheriff’s Office provided medical care to the victim until EMS arrived. The victim was then taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477 to remain anonymous.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Columbia police investigate Saturday night injury shooting near Clark Lane