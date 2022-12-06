Columbia Police investigate shooting that left a man hospitalized

A shooting late Monday left one man hospitalized as Columbia Police investigate in northern Columbia.

The Columbia Police Department responded to a report of shots fired Monday evening near the 2000 block of Newton Drive, according to a CPD report on social media.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located an adult male who had suffered apparent gunshot wounds. Responding officers provided medical aid until emergency services arrived, and the victim was transported to a local hospital.

CPD's report did not include any suspect information.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact CPD at 573-874-7652, or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477.

