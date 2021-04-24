Columbia police are investigating a fatal neighborhood shooting

David Travis Bland
Columbia Police Department officers are looking for answers after a Friday night shooting in north Columbia left a man dead.

Police received an alert on gun shot detection technology at about 9 p.m. They found the man shot on the 4600 block of Catherine Avenue, in a community near Eau Claire and Barony about a mile from Eau Claire High School. Police canvassed the area.

The department hasn’t announced an arrest or said who they think pulled the trigger.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office will release the name of the dead man after his next of kin is notified of his death.

