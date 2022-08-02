Columbia police looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ man wanted on murder charge

The Columbia Police Department has identified a man they said shot and killed a person in June.

A manhunt is underway for Obadiah Sabur-Jabbar Doctor, who is facing charges of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, police said in a news release.

Doctor is considered armed and dangerous, according to the release.

On June 15, officers responded to Prisma Health Richland after receiving a report that an injured man drove himself to the hospital at 3301 Harden St. Ext., police said.

Medical staff discovered the man had been shot in the lower body, police said.

Despite the efforts of the hospital staff, the man died, according to the release.

The man was identified as Willis Laverne Weary, according to the Richland County Coroner’s Office.

No other injuries were reported.

The shooting likely occurred while Weary, a 37-year-old Columbia resident, was driving along Farrow Road at S.C. 277, according to the release.

Police said the shooting was not a random act of violence; as Doctor and Weary were acquaintances. Information about how police connected Doctor to the shooting was not available.

There’s no word on a motive for the gunfire, but police said they processed the vehicle that was driven to the hospital and collected valuable, potential pieces of evidence as they try to determine what led to the shooting.

Arrest warrants for Doctor have been entered into the National Crime Information Center database, and the U.S. Marshals Service is assisting in the search, according to the release.

Anyone with information on Doctor, or the shooting, is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.