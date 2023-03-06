Columbia police mourn the death of one its own

The Columbia Police Department is mourning the death of one of its own.

Master Police Officer Tony Rhinehart died March 2, Chief Skip Holbrook said Monday in a news release.

Rhinehart, a 61-year-old Columbia native, was off duty when he died unexpectedly of natural causes, police told The State. Further information about Rhinehart’s cause of death was not available.

Rhinehart was a nearly a 30-year veteran of the Columbia Police Department. He initially served Columbia from 1995 to 2012, briefly retired, then returned to the department that same year, police said.

At the time of his death, Rhinehart was assigned to the department’s Traffic Safety Unit, according to police.

Holbrook had a heavy heart when sharing the news of Rhinehart’s death, according to the release.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.