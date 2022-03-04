Columbia police offer $25k reward for tips on fatal shooting of 19-year-old SC woman

A $25,000 reward is being offered to anyone who can provide information to the Columbia Police Department and federal authorities about the shooting death of 19-year-old Trinity Sanders.

Sanders was shot and killed in 2021.

Columbia police found Sanders dead in a home on the 200 block of Musgroves Mill Lane on July 5, according to a police statement. Officers found DNA and ballistic evidence at the home and conducted multiple interviews. However, the Columbia Police Department said there was not enough help from the public to identify who was responsible for Sanders’ death.

Now, Columbia police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the case. Crimestoppers will also offer up to $1,000 for information.

“We know that citizens have beneficial information that can make all the difference for Trinity’s family, friends and CPD investigators,” Columbia police chief Skip Holbrook said in a statement. “For whatever reason, people are reluctant to share that information. The reward money from our federal law enforcement partner, the ATF can be convincing for crime tips to be provided.”

Tips can be submitted to Crimestoppers by calling 888-CRIME-SC or online at midlandscrimestoppers.com. Tips can also be submitted to the ATF by calling 1-888-ATF-TIPS or online at atf.gov/contact/atf-tips.