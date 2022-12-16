Columbia police investigate shooting that leaves one dead, sends another to hospital

The Columbia Police Department is investigating a Thursday night shooting that left a person dead.

While details are scarce, police said in a tweet that officers are probing the fatal shooting that happened overnight on Lorick Circle. That’s in north Columbia, just southwest of Lorick Park.

Officers received an alert from Shotspotter — a technology that uses sensors to notify police when gunshots are fired in a given area — and responded to Lorick Circle, where they reportedly found a male unresponsive. A second man male was taken to a local hospital.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office had not publicly identified the person who died as of Friday morning.

Those with information about the incident can contact Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.