Columbia police release update about missing 15-year-old girl in search

Alexia Davis

The Columbia Police Department provided updated information on Thursday in the search for a missing 15-year old Columbia teen Alexia Davis.

"Law enforcement is concerned about the welfare and safety of Alexia," the Columbia police Facebook page said.

According to the post, authorities believe that Alexia is potentially with Cayce Davis, her "non-custodial mother."

"It is believed that being in the care and custody of Cayce Davis is detrimental to Alexia’s safety. Cayce Davis is wanted by the Columbia Police Department for assisting Alexia in not being located," according to the post by police.

Alexia Davis has been missing since at least Feb. 11 and was last seen in the area of Nashville Highway in Columbia.

According to a previous description of her issued by police, the teen is 5 feet tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Any person with information that may assist in the search for Davis is encouraged to contact the Criminal Investigations Division of the Columbia Police Department at 931-560-1670.

More: Decades-old cold case of missing Tennessee teens reopened after diver finds car underwater

Other contact options include the 24-hour line of Columbia Police Department Dispatch at 931-388-2727, Maury County Crime Stoppers at 931-381-4900, or email a tip to Columbia Police at SafeTips@ColumbiaTN.com.

Investigators request that tips not be submitted on the public thread of the department’s Facebook page. If submitting information on Facebook, the department requests that it be done in the form of a private message.

There are more than 70 missing children recorded in Tennessee each year. More than 60% of those children are girls.

More: Central High senior helps teens get access to feminine products through Period Poverty Project

The National Runaway Safeline says between 1.6 to 2.8 million youth run away each year in the U.S. Approximately 23% of runaways traveled a distance of 50 miles or more from home.

Story continues

More: Columbia police find missing teen

Across the U.S., an estimated 800,000 children are reported missing each year, the equivalent of more than 2,000 children every day, according to the nonprofit organization Child Watch of America. Of those reports, there are an estimated 115 "stranger abduction" cases each year, in which the child is taken by an unknown individual.

Mike Christen contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Herald: Columbia police release update about missing 15-year-old girl in search