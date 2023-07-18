Columbia police responding to shooting on Greystone Boulevard

Police are responding to reports of an active shooter on Greystone Boulevard in Columbia.

Police officers are currently working to locate the suspect and hotels in the area in the area have been cleared for safety, according to a tweet from the Columbia Police Department.

Columbia police reported a large police presence at intersection of Stoneridge Drive & Greystone Boulevard shortly after noon. That’s near the Riverbanks Zoo & Garden.

As of 12:15 p.m., no injuries were reported, according to the sheriff’s department, which is assisting Columbia police’s investigation.

There were reports of shots fired, the police said on Twitter, and no reported injuries at this time.

Richland County sheriff’s deputies were on scene, but a spokesperson referred media to the Columbia Police Department. Columbia police have not responded to requests for additional information. Columbia Fire Department is also on scene.

One ambulance was seen leaving the scene with lights and sirens on shortly after noon.

Employees working at nearby hotels said they are seeing a heavy police presence with aircraft flying above, with activity taking place at the nearby 7-Eleven.

Columbia Police Department, Richland County Sheriff’s Department, South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Columbia-Richland Fire Department were reported to be at the scene.

People were being advised to avoid the area.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates