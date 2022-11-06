Columbia Police responds to Saturday night shooting that resulted in a fatality

Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones’ police badge sits against his coat as he speaks during a press conference.

One woman is dead and another is injured after a Saturday night shooting in northern Columbia.

The Columbia Police Department responded to reports of shots fired in the 1600 block of Boyd Lane near 11 p.m. According to CPD, officers found one deceased female and another with gunshot wounds.

The injured woman was transported to a nearby hospital.

CPD does not have suspect information at this time. CPD has also determined there is no active threat to the public at this time.

Detectives and crime scene investigators are currently investigating the area as part of their ongoing investigation.

CPD is asking anyone who has information on this incident to share it with investigators. Anyone with information can contact Columbia Police at 573-874-7652.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Columbia Police respond to fatal Saturday night shooting