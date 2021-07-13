Can Columbia police restore community trust? Police must do better to root out extremists

The State Editorial Board
·2 min read

The core values of the Columbia Police Department are stated clearly on its website. They include professionalism, integrity, diversity, service orientation, fairness, courage, collaboration, and communication.

Under the integrity banner, it notes, “We are committed to the highest standards of honesty and ethical conduct. Furthermore, we are accountable to each other and to the citizens we serve. We believe integrity is the basis of trust between supervisors and staff, and between the Department and citizens.”

That’s why a decision by any member of the department to in any way support a militia group dedicated to anti-government extremism should alarm all of us.

And that’s why the department must consider its values as it determines what to do about one of its own who boldly displayed a sticker with the Three Percenter logo on his personal vehicle.

The South Carolina Black Activist Coalition spotted the sticker on July 7 in the police department parking lot and alerted Police Chief Skip Holbrook.

The officer, who has not been publicly identified by the department, has since been placed on administrative duty and removed the sticker.

Less than three weeks ago, Canada officially named the Three Percenters a terrorist entity. In a government press release, Canada explained the decision was made because it had “reasonable grounds to believe that an entity has knowingly carried out, attempted to carry out, participated in or facilitated a terrorist activity, or has knowingly acted on behalf of, at the direction of, or in association with such an entity.”

“Recent events should remove any doubts about the serious threat posed by ideologically-motivated violent extremism,” said Bill Blair, Canada’s Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness.

Those recent events include the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. In March, FBI Director Christopher Wray said “that attack, that seige was criminal behavior plain and simple and its behavior that we, the FBI, view as domestic terrorism.”

In June, the U.S. Department of Justice arrested four men who identify as Three Percenters in connection with the Jan. 6 attack. They face federal offenses that include conspiracy, obstructing an official proceeding, and unlawful entry on restricted building or grounds.

Since the story broke, comments on The State ‘s Facebook page have ranged from outrage that the officer displayed the sticker to outrage that he faced any disciplinary action at all.

Some cite the First Amendment and the right of free expression. Yes, the officer is certainly free to express his opinions, but that does not mean he or anyone else is free from consequences.

The department speaks of the importance of trust between itself and the people it serves and of being accountable to Columbia’s citizens..

As the department determines its course of action, it must consider the damage done and what it means to restore that trust.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Bucks blowout: Giannis has 41, Suns' NBA Finals lead now 2-1

    When Giannis Antetokounmpo crashed to the court just two weeks ago with what appeared to be a serious knee injury, there was no guarantee he'd be back this season. Antetokounmpo refused to stay down. Antetokounmpo had 41 points, 13 rebounds and six assists in the NBA Finals' return to Milwaukee, and the Bucks pounded Phoenix 120-100 on Sunday night, cutting the Suns' lead to 2-1.

  • US pulls visas of 100 Nicaraguan legislators, judges

    The U.S. State Department announced Monday it is revoking the travel visas of 100 legislators, judges and prosecutors who aided the regime of President Daniel Ortega. The department said the visa cancellations came in response to the arrests by Ortega’s Sandinista government of at least 26 members of the opposition and most potential candidates in the Nov. 7 elections. In June, Mexico and Argentina recalled their ambassadors to Nicaragua for consultations, and the Organization of American States passed a resolution condemning the recent arrests of key opposition figures.

  • VW shows confidence in electric future with higher margin goal

    Volkswagen raised its long-term profitability target on Tuesday in a sign of the German automaker's growing confidence in managing the shift to electric and self-driving vehicles. Presenting its strategy until 2030, Europe's largest carmaker also said it expected half of its global vehicle sales to be battery-powered by that date - joining rivals in setting ambitious goals to move on from the era of combustion engines. At Volkswagen, which aims to overtake Tesla as the world's largest electric vehicle (EV) maker by 2025, battery EVs accounted for just 3% of global sales last year.

  • Mj Rodriguez Becomes First Trans Woman Up for Major Acting Emmy

    The category is: making history. Mj Rodriguez has become the first transgender performer to pick up an Emmy nomination in a major acting category. Rodriguez is nominated in the lead drama actress category for her fierce and formidable portrayal of house mother and nurse Blanca Rodriguez on FX’s ballroom culture period drama “Pose.” It is […]

  • Study shows no clear link between gun sales spike and rise in murders

    A new study casts doubt on the idea that the historic spike in gun-related homicides last year was caused by a near equally sharp rise in gun purchases.Why it matters: 2020 saw a sharp reversal in the general decline in homicides, and 2021 hasn't been much better. As gun violence once again becomes a major issue for cities and the federal government alike, there's a desperate need to untangle the causes.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.By the numbers: Re

  • The next Gamecock first-round NFL Draft pick? One mock draft thinks so

    He led South Carolina with six sacks last season.

  • Haitian gang leader calls on followers to use 'legitimate violence' to protest president's assassination

    Haitian gang leader calls on followers to use 'legitimate violence' to protest president's assassination

  • Merkel doubts Biden meeting will solve gas pipeline dispute

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Monday that she doubts the dispute between her country and the United States over a nearly completed gas pipeline from Russia will be fully resolved at a meeting with President Joe Biden this week. Washington has long argued that the Nord Stream 2 pipeline carrying natural gas from Russia to Germany endangers Europe's energy security and harms allies such as Ukraine, which currently profits from transit fees for Russian gas.

  • Coaches, execs vote Alvin Kamara the NFL’s No. 2 running back

    Coaches, execs vote Alvin Kamara the NFL's No. 2 running back

  • Virgin Galactic was a vanity project—then it saved Richard Branson’s airline

    When Richard Branson reached the edge of space in Virgin Galactic’s rocket plane on July 11, he was hailed as the first person to leave the earth in a vehicle he owned himself. The space tourism company has spent the last 17 years developing an air-launched rocket plane capable of carrying passengers and scientific payloads on brief trips 86 km (53.5 miles) above the earth. The sales of shares defied expectations and had an additional benefit: When his more traditional businesses, including the airline Virgin Atlantic, needed a bail out, Branson was able to raise money from a company widely seen as a vanity project.

  • Israel wants voucher system for foreign aid to Gaza - minister

    Israel wants foreign aid to Gaza disbursed through a voucher system, as a safeguard against donations being diverted to bolster the Palestinian enclave's Hamas rulers and their arsenal, a government minister said on Tuesday. Humanitarian agencies put the latest reconstruction costs for the impoverished Gaza Strip at $500 million following 11 days of cross-border fighting in May. Qatar bankrolled more than $1 billion worth of construction and other projects in Gaza, some of it in cash, after a war in 2014.

  • 3 Healthcare Stocks That Can Become Big-Time Alzheimer’s Players

    The recent approval of Biogen’s Alzheimer’s Disease (AD) drug Aduhelm (aducanumab) has signaled a seismic shift in the AD space. Prior to the go ahead from the regulators, no treatment that sought to address the underlying causes of the notoriously difficult to treat memory-wiping condition had ever been approved. However, following a negative AdCom and given slim chances of making the grade, the approval was highly controversial and sent shock waves across Wall Street. Still, it is somewhat of

  • Brooks Koepka explains origins of Bryson DeChambeau beef

    The British press asked the four-time major winner five questions Tuesday about his ongoing feud with Bryson DeChambeau.

  • Russia returns remains of Napoleon-era general to France

    Russia on Tuesday repatriated the remains of one of Napoleon's most trusted generals after their discovery in the country two years ago. The coffin with the skeleton of Charles-Etienne Gudin, one of Napoleon's closest allies, was brought to the entrance of the Moscow Vnukovo airport building on a horse-drawn cart accompanied by men in 19th century French military uniform. Gudin died in 1812 during the French warrior-emperor's invasion of Russia.

  • ‘Afghanistan is unraveling.’ McConnell skewers Biden again on withdrawal.

    “Our reckless rush to the exits is becoming a global embarrassment,” McConnell said on the Senate floor.

  • Why Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and Ethereum Keep Dropping

    It's Tuesday, and for the second day in a row, cryptocurrencies are going down. As we saw last week, and as we saw yesterday, the answer appears to be government regulation and action -- not just in the U.S. but around the world. In the United Kingdom, authorities just announced a "significant" operation to seize what they called laundered "proceeds of crime" in the form of cryptocurrency, according to CNN.

  • Traveling to the Tokyo Olympics isn't easy for athletes — just ask the horses

    Weeklong layovers. $15,000 flights. The horses will be treated to everything but COVID tests on their long journey to Japan.

  • Victoria’s Secret ‘Karen’ attacks Black woman, has meltdown after she’s caught on camera

    A white woman caught on camera attacking a Black woman in Victoria’s Secret store had a full meltdown after realizing […] The post Victoria’s Secret ‘Karen’ attacks Black woman, has meltdown after she’s caught on camera appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Fentanyl, alcohol killed South Beach tourist. Men accused of rape may face homicide charges.

    Miami prosecutors are weighing whether to upgrade criminal charges against two men accused of raping a South Beach tourist after an autopsy report revealed that she died, in part, because of fentanyl and alcohol.

  • Woman accused of punching 6-year-old Asian boy in Las Vegas charged with hate crime

    A woman accused of punching a 6-year-old boy and spewing anti-Asian remarks at his family in Las Vegas has been arrested and charged with a hate crime, NextShark has learned.