Columbia police search for man they say sexually assaulted woman and stole her car

Columbia police are looking for a man accused of breaking into a woman’s home and sexually assaulting her.

Police say John Forrest Washington Jr, 28, forced his way into a 21-year-old woman’s home on Pelham Drive on Friday, where he made “threats while armed with a sharp object,” according to a press release. He then assaulted the woman before stealing her black 2015 Nissan Altima.

The woman suffered a cut to her hand during the attack, which police say was not life threatening after she was treated at a local hospital.

Washington is wanted on charges of first degree burglary, kidnapping, first degree assault and battery, first degree criminal sexual conduct and grand larceny of a motor vehicle. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact Midlands Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (274-6372) or at MidlandsCrimestoppers.com.