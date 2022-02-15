The Columbia Police Department is searching for a teenage girl who has been missing for at least three days.

Alexia Davis, 15, was last seen in the area of Nashville Highway in Columbia.

According to a description of her issued by the department, Davis is 5 feet tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Alexia Davis

Any person with information that may assist in the search for Davis is encouraged to contact the Criminal Investigations Division of the Columbia Police Department at 931-560-1670.

Other contact options include the 24-hour line of Columbia Police Department Dispatch at 931-388-2727, Maury County Crime Stoppers at 931-381-4900, or email a tip to Columbia Police at SafeTips@ColumbiaTN.com.

Investigators request that tips not be submitted on the public thread of the department’s Facebook page. If submitting information on Facebook, the department requests that it be done in the form of a private message.

There are more than 70 missing children recorded in Tennessee each year. More than 60% of those children are girls.

The National Runaway Safeline says between 1.6 to 2.8 million youth run away each year in the U.S. Approximately 23% of runaways traveled a distance of 50 miles or more from home.

Across the U.S., an estimated 800,000 children are reported missing each year, the equivalent of more than 2,000 children every day, according to the nonprofit organization Child Watch of America. Of those reports, there are an estimated 115 "stranger abduction" cases each year, in which the child is taken by an unknown individual.

Reach Mike Christen at mchristen@c-dh.net.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Herald: Columbia police search for missing 15-year-old girl