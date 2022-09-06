Columbia police searching for suspect after weekend shooting at apartments

Officers were seeking a suspect after a shooting incident at a Columbia apartment complex over Labor Day weekend.

Officers responded Saturday night to an incident at Latimer Manor apartment complex, which is on Lorick Circle in Columbia. According to a Twitter post from Columbia Police Department, there was a large gathering at the apartments, and a fight broke out between juveniles.

A male suspect allegedly fired a gun into the crowd, hitting an adult woman in the upper body and grazing the arm of a 14-year-old female.

A surveillance photo of the suspect posted online by police showed a Black male in a red Champion shirt, blue jeans and a black ski mask.

Those with information about the incident are encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or visit midlandscrimestoppers.com.