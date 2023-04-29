Columbia Police have made a second arrest in a fatal 2020 shooting that left a 19-year-old Columbia man dead.

CPD arrested a juvenile and charged that person with second-degree murder in connection to the Nov. 2, 2020 homicide, according to a release from CPD.

This is the second arrest made in connection with the homicide. On May 26, 2022, members of the US Marshals Service arrested Maurice D. Banks, Jr. in Las Vegas. Banks, a Columbia native, was charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

The homicide in question occurred at Cosmopolitan Recreation Area Park on Nov. 2, 2020.

According to CPD, officers responded to a report of shots fired at the park at approximately 6 p.m. on Nov. 2, 2020. After arriving on the scene, officers located a deceased male who was later identified as Jermaine Spain, 19, of Columbia.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Columbia Police make second arrest in deadly 2020 shooting