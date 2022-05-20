Columbia police seek help locating missing 24-year-old woman last seen at gas station

Columbia police are searching for a 24-year-old woman who was reported missing last week by her spouse and may be without medications she takes for a health condition.

Key’asia Walker was last seen at the Sphinx gas station, 7232 Garners Ferry Road, in a black Toyota Rav4 with a handicap sticker on the rearview mirror at about 3:30 p.m. on May 13, police said.

Walker is described as a Black female with brown eyes and brown hair. She’s 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighs approximately 215 pounds, according to police.

She has the word “Uno” tattooed on her chest and a double heart friendship tattoo on her left wrist, police said.

Anyone with information about Walker’s location should contact Crimestoppers by calling 888-CRIME-SC, submitting a tip online at www.midlandcrimestoppers.com or through the P3 Tips mobile app.