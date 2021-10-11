Columbia police seek information on death of 39-year-old man

Columbia police are investigating and seeking tips after a 39-year-old man died, according to a tweet from the police department.

Police found the man injured early Sunday morning, according to the tweet.

Officers believe he was arguing with another person at the 2500 block of Cherry Street in Old Shandon before police found him.

Department officials are still waiting on the Richland County Coroner’s Office to determine how the man died.

Police are asking anyone with information on the crime to contact Midlands Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.