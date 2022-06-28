Columbia police seeking tips after dead body found downtown over the weekend

Authorities are investigating after a dead man was found Sunday in downtown Columbia.

A local resident discovered an unresponsive man at about 9:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Gregg Street, according to a release from the Columbia Police Department. That’s just west of Harden Street downtown. The resident called 911, and when officers and EMS arrived they confirmed the man was dead.

Officers collected items from the scene for processing. The Richland County Coroner’s Office is investigating, as well. The deceased had not been publicly identified as of early Tuesday morning.

Police are asking anyone with information about the death to call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or visit www.CrimeSC.com and click the “submit a tip” tab.