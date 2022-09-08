Columbia police seeking tips one year after teen’s shooting death

From Columbia Police Department Twitter.
Chris Trainor
·1 min read

Authorities are asking for the public’s help as they continue to try to solve the shooting death of a Columbia teen.

Columbia Police Department said in a Thursday post on social media that it is still seeking tips in the Sept. 5, 2021, shooting death of 16-year-old Josiah Sanders, who was a student at Lower Richland High School.

“This week marked the year anniversary of the fatal shooting of 16-y/o Josiah Sanders,” the police said on Twitter. “#ColumbiaPDSC investigators have followed leads but there’s a lack of public cooperation & helpful tips in the case.”

At about 11 p.m. on Sept. 5, 2021, police reported a shooting at a home in the 4100 block of McQueen Street in North Columbia. That’s near the Broad River, and about 1.5 miles from the intersection of Main Street and U.S. 176/River Drive.

Sanders died as a result of that shooting.

Police said that those with information about the case can report tips anonymously at midlandscrimestoppers.com or at 888-CRIME-SC.

Recommended Stories