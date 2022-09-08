Columbia police seeking tips one year after teen’s shooting death

Authorities are asking for the public’s help as they continue to try to solve the shooting death of a Columbia teen.

Columbia Police Department said in a Thursday post on social media that it is still seeking tips in the Sept. 5, 2021, shooting death of 16-year-old Josiah Sanders, who was a student at Lower Richland High School.

“This week marked the year anniversary of the fatal shooting of 16-y/o Josiah Sanders,” the police said on Twitter. “#ColumbiaPDSC investigators have followed leads but there’s a lack of public cooperation & helpful tips in the case.”

At about 11 p.m. on Sept. 5, 2021, police reported a shooting at a home in the 4100 block of McQueen Street in North Columbia. That’s near the Broad River, and about 1.5 miles from the intersection of Main Street and U.S. 176/River Drive.

Sanders died as a result of that shooting.

Police said that those with information about the case can report tips anonymously at midlandscrimestoppers.com or at 888-CRIME-SC.