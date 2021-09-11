Columbia police say self-defense at play in overnight fatal shooting at hotel
A fatal Friday night shooting at a Columbia hotel was justifiable, according to investigators.
The Columbia Police Department investigated the shooting at InTown Suites at 1633 Broad River Road. Investigators said a woman shot a man in a domestic incident.
The investigators consulted with Richland County’s prosecuting office and determined the shooting was self-defense, police said. The woman is not expected to be charged.