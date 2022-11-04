Columbia Police in standoff with man barricaded inside home

The Columbia Police Department says it’s negotiating with a man who has barricaded himself in a house in the Wood Creek Farms neighborhood.

The standoff began at 4 p.m. Thursday, when a man, who police have not identified, behaved erratically, the department posted on Twitter. Police said the man was likely armed and refused to come out of his house.

Police said the man’s family members are safe and unharmed.

“The scene remains active and is isolated to one home where the suspect is located,” Columbia Police said.

Police said on Twitter they were still negotiating with the man as of 7:45 a.m. Friday.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.