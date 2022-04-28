Columbia police: Two arrests made during DWI enhanced enforcement period last week

An enhanced enforcement period in Columbia aimed at driving-while-intoxicated offenses resulted in two arrests from April 20 to 23.

DWI arrests are for alcohol or drugs, such as marijuana. April 20 is also known as 420, or the old police code for marijuana smoking in progress. It is known as a day focused on marijuana usage rights.

There were fewer-than-usual officers available for the enhanced enforcement period due to illness, said Jeff Pitts, Columbia Police Department public information officer. There were 10 stops for the specialized traffic unit, which resulted in the two arrests, he said.

While the enhanced enforcement period coincided with 420, it is not an annual occurrence, and there are other types of enhanced enforcement periods conducted throughout the year by the police department, Pitts said.

"We do it not just around the April 20 time frame, but I will put out (on social media) where we will be doing hazardous moving violation enforcement, DWI enforcement, because obviously the ultimate goal is to get people to drive smarter and safer," he said.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Stats released from enhanced enforcement period over marijuana holiday