Columbia police under investigation for use of force; respond to separate fatal shooting

The Columbia Police Department has handed off a criminal investigation over an officer's use of force to the Boone County Sheriff's Office while it conducts its own internal investigation.

The incident under investigation occurred at about 12:46 a.m. Sunday in the area of Harpo's Bar and Grill on South 10th Street. Police are aware of a video recording of the use of force that prompted the investigation.

Videos online show an officer punching a man in the face during the course of an arrest, leading to facial injuries that drew blood.

Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones requested the investigation and the department is providing all reports to the Boone County Sheriff, he said in a news release.

"We have a high expectation that officers act appropriately when using force, and they are expected to intervene when they observe force that is not to these standards. I will enforce that expectation," he said.

The department is requesting anyone with more information or other recordings send them to either Columbia Police or Boone County Sheriff, Jones said. The sheriff is conducting a criminal investigation, while the police department is conducting an internal investigation regarding policy and procedure violations.

The police department in its release listed the various use-of-force policies officers to which officers are supposed to adhere.

Fatal shooting

In a separate incident Sunday, police responded to a fatal shooting at about 2:15 a.m. Sunday in the 900 Block of Business Loop 70 East.

Kimo Deandre Spivey, 33, of Columbia, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The shooting injured five and lead to the death of Melvin Hooker III, 26, of Columbia. The other four victims and Spivey were transported to University of Missouri Hospital for treatment. Officers began investigating and developed cause to arrest Spivey after he was treated and released from the hospital.

A second suspect, Steven Wayne Grimes, 25, of Columbia, was arrested on suspicion of evidence tampering and unlawful use of a weapon.

