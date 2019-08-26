Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CXP) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just 3 Days

It looks like Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CXP) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 30th of August will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 18th of September.

Columbia Property Trust's upcoming dividend is US$0.20 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.80 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Columbia Property Trust has a trailing yield of 3.8% on the current stock price of $21.15. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Columbia Property Trust paid out more than half (52%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. That said, REITs are often required by law to distribute all of their earnings, and it's not unusual to see a REIT with a payout ratio around 100%. We wouldn't read too much into this. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Dividends consumed 66% of the company's free cash flow last year, which is within a normal range for most dividend-paying organisations.

It's positive to see that Columbia Property Trust's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. It's encouraging to see Columbia Property Trust has grown its earnings rapidly, up 23% a year for the past five years. Management appears to be striking a nice balance between reinvesting for growth and paying dividends to shareholders. Earnings per share have been growing quickly and in combination with some reinvestment and a middling payout ratio, the stock may have decent dividend prospects going forwards.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Columbia Property Trust has seen its dividend decline 6.5% per annum on average over the past 6 years, which is not great to see. It's unusual to see earnings per share increasing at the same time as dividends per share have been in decline. We'd hope it's because the company is reinvesting heavily in its business, but it could also suggest business is lumpy.

Final Takeaway

Is Columbia Property Trust worth buying for its dividend? Higher earnings per share generally lead to higher dividends from dividend-paying stocks over the long run. That's why we're glad to see Columbia Property Trust's earnings per share growing, although as we saw, the company is paying out more than half of its earnings and cashflow - 52% and 66% respectively. To summarise, Columbia Property Trust looks okay on this analysis, although it doesn't appear a stand-out opportunity.