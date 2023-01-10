Columbia receives $4.8 million ARP grant to help fund new wastewater plant

The process of filtering the city's wastewater undergoes multiple steps, including separation of solids and disinfecting using UV ray light.

The city of Columbia was awarded a $4.8 million grant from the federal American Rescue Plan fund, which will be used to help fund the new wastewater plant in Columbia, increasing the city's wastewater treatment capacity for years to come.

The grant would also fund construction costs to renovate and replace old sewer lines, as well as replacement of the Duck River sewage pumping station.

Columbia Mayor Chaz Molder said the city is pleased to be awarded the ARP grant, to be administered by the state, to help with building a new $65 million wastewater treatment plant in Columbia, the largest capital project in the city's history.

Columbia's Wastewater Treatment Plant has been operational since 1978 and is in need of upgrades. The city plans to pursue a $65 million project to build a new plant, estimated to be completed by 2027.

"The city of Columbia recently embarked upon its biggest capital project in city history with what will be a new state-of-the art wastewater treatment plant upon completion, a project that will ensure adequate wastewater facilities for the next 50 years," Molder said. "This grant will go towards that overall investment, allowing the city to defer costs and allowing taxpayers to have even less of a burden."

The city's grant, announced by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation Friday, is part of 24 grants totaling $125.9 million, administered by TDEC in the form of drinking water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure grants.

The grants announced Friday follow the announcement of 18 grants totaling $72.4 million from the ARP fund in August and October, bringing the total awarded by TDEC year-to-date to $198.4 million.

Columbia Wastewater Chief of Operations Corey Jenks explains the plant's multi-step filtration process to ensure the cleanest water for citizens. The Columbia Wastewater Treatment Plant has been operational since 1978, and will soon undergo a complete renovation, with a new plant scheduled to open in 2027.

Rep. Scott Cepicky, R-Culleoka, also stated the impact the grant will have on rapidly-growing Columbia.

“As Columbia continues to grow, it is vital that we have the necessary infrastructure in place to best serve our residents and businesses,” Cepicky said. “This grant will help address critical needs that currently exist, while also ensuring that our community continues to thrive for years to come. I appreciate TDEC’s continued partnership and support of these very important projects.”

Tennessee received $3.725 billion from the ARP, and the state’s Financial Stimulus Accountability Group dedicated $1.35 billion of those funds to TDEC to support water projects in communities throughout Tennessee. Of the $1.35 billion, approximately $1 billion was designated for non-competitive formula-based grants offered to counties and eligible cities. The remaining funds will go to state-initiated projects and competitive grants.

“These grants will address important water infrastructure needs throughout our state, especially those among disadvantaged communities,” Gov. Bill Lee said. “We look forward to the improvements the projects will bring, and we commend the communities who have gone through the application process.”

Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, R-Oak Ridge, called the grants "critically important" now more than ever to help secure the state's infrastructure for years to come, while Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, said the grants will help the state's cities and counties during a time of great growth.

According to McNally said the state's Fiscal Accountability Group worked to make sure sure "the funds were spent appropriately and efficiently."

