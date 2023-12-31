Columbia resident celebrates turning 102, recalls time with Coast Guard, TWA

Columbia resident Herb Griggs is a living witness to history.

He celebrated his 102nd birthday Thursday at The Terrace Retirement Community surrounded by other residents, family, friends and country music duo Don Joy and Melanie Lynn, who provided entertainment at the party.

Born in Boone County and educated both in Hallsville and Columbia, Griggs' life and career would take him away from Missouri for a good portion it. He spent six years in the U.S. Coast Guard and 28 years with Trans World Airlines, known as TWA, not as a pilot but as someone who made sure that guests on flights were fed. Prior and after his coast guard career he had worked in restaurants and other odd jobs to support his family.

Herb Griggs, seated, celebrated his 102nd birthday Thursday and is joined by his wife, Jeany. Working on and off in restaurants in the early part of his life and the advent of World War II would lead to careers both in the U.S. Coast Guard and then for Trans World Airlines, TWA, in its food-serice operation in New York.

"This was all during the Depression," Griggs said, explaining he had to shorten his high school career in the latter half of the 1930s due to his father's death after a traffic crash. This is what led to him working at restaurants and eventually in the food-service career with TWA.

He even ran a restaurant for a time in Jefferson City with his cousin before recognizing the advent of World War II and enlisting with the U.S. Coast Guard.

"I started off in Baltimore where I did my boot camp training. I went on to Norfolk, Virginia, where I went onto the Sebago," Griggs said. This ship was put into service in 1945, which is the same year Griggs married his first wife. They were together for 20 years before his wife's death. The couple had one daughter.

Due to other ships being called into service at the European front, the Sebago would transfer to New York. Part of his time in the Coast Guard also was in New Orleans on a different clipper ship. That ship eventually would travel to Hawaii and Midway for patrols. He eventually was stationed at Maui for two years before returning to New York.

"I was looking to see what might be the best place for me," Griggs said, explaining he looked at all branches of the armed services before his Coast Guard enlistment. He never saw war-related conflicts in his six-year Coast Guard career. Ships like the Sebago still were ready for any battles, with heavy artillery, such as five-inch, 38-caliber gun turrets. "I wasn't drafted. I could see World War II on the horizon and I wanted to be in a place where I had some choice in where I was going.

"Conflicts were happening all around, but we didn't get involved. At least, not while I was on a ship."

In the three years after his Coast Guard retirement, Griggs would work in New York restaurants. He then found his long-lasting career with TWA, still in New York, including stints at the John F. Kennedy International Airport.

"I was in the dining and catering operation for TWA. That was worldwide," Griggs said. "What I did was to make sure the food operation we did and the stations that TWA went to was accurate. We had specifications for the food service we did."

He spent another year in New York following his retirement, coming back to Missouri to live in St. Louis for 20 years. He returned to Boone County and Columbia in 2003. He met his second wife, Jeany, 13 years ago, agreeing it was a whirlwind romance. His retirement meant he could enjoy his passions of photography and he had continued to travel.

"I took care of the gardening and so forth. The normal things you would do at a piece of property that you own," Griggs said. "I'm still enjoying my retirement years."

Charles Dunlap covers local government, community stories and other general subjects for the Tribune. You can reach him at cdunlap@columbiatribune.com or @CD_CDT on Twitter. Subscribe to support vital local journalism.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Columbia resident marks 102nd birthday with party at The Terrace