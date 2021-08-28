Columbia residents found serial burglar in their home before his arrest, police said

Residents in a Columbia neighborhood found a burglar in their home and confronted him Friday night, according to police.

Old Shandon residents on the 1000 block of Woodrow were at home when the burglar entered and stole electronics, clothing and tennis shoes, the Columbia Police Department said in a statement. The residents called police while confronting the burglar.

The burglar ran before police arrived. Officers searched the area with the police department’s K-9 team.

Officers found 51-year-old Gregory Brian Williams minutes later and arrested him.

After matching him to a surveillance camera image from another break-in, police charged Williams in a string of burglaries in Shandon.

Williams broke into homes on the 200 block of Waccamaw Avenue, the 600 block of Meadow Street, the 1600 block of Graeme Drive, and the 1900 block of Wheat Street, police said.

Williams stole thousands of dollars worth of electronics, clothing, designer handbags, cash and debit cards, according to investigators.

Police charged Williams with five counts of first degree burglary, five counts of larceny, property damage and violating probation.

Williams was jailed at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing as of Saturday at noon. If found guilt of all charges, he could be sentenced to more than 100 years in prison.