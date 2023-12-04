Columbia SC area pastor guilty of long-ago sex crimes against children gets prison

A former Midlands pastor has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for criminal sexual conduct involving children, according to court records and the 5th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

William “Bill” Oswald, 61, of Prosperity, was sentenced to two consecutive 20-year prison terms by state Judge Eugene “Bubba” Griffith after a weeklong trial in Richland County state court last week, said Solicitor Byron Gipson.

“He was a monster,” Gipson told The State newspaper in an interview Monday.

The trial lasted all of last week, and the jury was out approximately three hours and 15 minutes, returning a verdict shortly before 7 p.m. Friday.

The charges, which involved two children, took place more than 25 years ago, and the witnesses against Oswald included his victims, now adults. The State newspaper does not print the names of victims of sex crimes.

Oswald took the stand in his own defense.

A statement from the solicitor’s office said that Oswald repeatedly molested the two young girls in the 1990s.

“ As a pastor and influential member of the communities he claimed to serve, the defendant was able to hide these heinous acts from the public for many years,” the statement said.

Assistant Solicitors Theresa Johns and Allison Foster prosecuted the case.

Oswald was represented by attorney Paul Reeves.

“I respect the jury’s decision, but we think there are some legal issues that may need to be addressed,” said Reeves.

This story will be updated.