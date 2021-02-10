Columbia SC lawyer disbarred by State Supreme Court for multiple misconduct offenses

A Columbia lawyer has been disbarred by the S.C. Supreme Court for numerous legal ethical violations, including making false statements in court, not showing up for hearings, mishandling client money and failing to provide competent representation to clients.

Mark Schnee, who has handled cases in state civil and criminal court, lost his license to practice law Wednesday in a high court opinion signed by all five Supreme Court justices.

Schnee not only committed “numerous instances of misconduct,” he deceived clients, judges and the judicial disciplinary body investigating his transgressions, the high court said in an 11-page opinion.

Schnee is a 2006 graduate of the University of South Carolina Law School and was admitted to the bar that year, according to the S.C. Bar, the statewide lawyers’ association. Over the years, Schnee has been appointed to defend indigent clients in a number of criminal cases.

Schnee also has been involved in a number of high profile cases and has had several well-known clients, including former Columbia police chief Randy Scott after Scott faced drug charges. Schnee also represented one of the defendants charged in the 2013 slaying of Columbia bagel maker Kelly Hunnewell.

In its opinion listing Schnee’s offenses, the high court said its disciplinary arm originally began investigating allegations against the lawyer in 2017. In 2018, the court was going to suspend Schnee for three years when it received a fresh set of allegations alleging numerous more instances of legal misconduct.

In Wednesday’s opinion, the justices said they were disbarring Schnee because of all charges against him in the last three years. Justices said Schnee admitted all the 2017 allegations and did not contest the later allegations against him, the opinion said. Schnee’s failure to contest the later misconduct allegations means the Supreme Court will regard those charges as “(having) been admitted,” the Supreme Court said.

