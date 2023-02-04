Columbia man charged in connection with Lexington shooting

A 22-year-old Columbia man has been charged with assault and battery after a Thursday shooting in Lexington.

Darian Kristopher Riley was released on a $20,000 surety bond Saturday after being charged with assault and battery and discharging a firearm into a dwelling, Lexington police said.

About 10:40 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to the the 100 block of Whispering Winds Drive. A dark-colored Kia Optima was seen leaving the area within moments of the gunshots.

Riley and a person who lives on Whispering Winds Drive had an ongoing argument regarding money owed, Lexington police said. Police say there’s evidence Riley was in the area during the time of the shooting.

No one was hurt in the shooting.